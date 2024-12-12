Sponsor

Carole Korte, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 7, 2024.

She was born on November 7, 1946, in Eugene, Oregon, to Maxine and Floyd Gammell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol is survived by her son, Adolphus Lateef Jones, Sr. and daughter-in-law Kristy Jones; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Korte generously chose to donate her body to Science Care Body Donation, contributing to advancements in medical education and research. There will be no service at this time.