Carolyn Ann Hughes, age 86, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Born on March 24, 1938, to Nano and Effie Lee.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.