Carolyn Hinton

Carolyn Frances Hinton, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas died August 16, 2021.

Mrs. Hinton was born March 19, 1950, in Ida, Louisiana. She lived all her life in Miller County, Arkansas. First in Fouke, Arkansas where she was a Secretary and Bookkeeper for Fouke School District until she retired in 2008 after twenty-seven and a half years. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Fouke. She is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Violettie Jones Rushing; one brother, Phillip Rushing and her former husband of thirty-one years, Randy Hinton.

She is survived by three sons and one step-daughter, Brian and Mollee Thomason of Texarkana, Arkansas, Alan and Mia Thomason of Redwater, Texas, Aaron and Erin Thomason of Austin, Texas, Mitzi and Johnny Farchette of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandsons, Justin, Jay, Alex, Andrew, Ayden Thomason, Layne Sams; four granddaughters, Brianna Jackson, Annika and Sophia Thomason, Hadley Farchette; a special niece, Ashley Gainer of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Vicki and George Thomas of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother, Dennis and Patricia Rushing of Fouke, Arkansas; two aunts, Joyce and Don Richards, Hattie Jones all of Fouke, Arkansas and many other friends and cousins.

There will be a graveside service 11:00 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Independence Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.