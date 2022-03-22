Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Carolyn Mae Wilkins, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to her Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas.

Mrs. Wilkins was born September 16, 1935 in Glendale, California and was a lifelong resident of Texarkana. She was a devout Christian and member of the First Baptist Church. She dedicated her life in the service of others as a Home Bound Ministry volunteer, Social Order of the Beauceant, Bowie Cass Shrine Club, life-member of Beta Sigma Phi and utilized her bookkeeping talents in helping others with their taxes. Carolyn would chase down a penny to balance the books. Retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. She loved sharing her faith with her beloved family and friends with tremendous ease. Carolyn and Bill found tremendous joy in camping at Lake Texarkana-Rocky Point and traveling to the Colorado mountains and many international journeys.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Jean Endsley, brother, David Swysgood, sister, Katherine Craig and her parents, William Hall Swysgood and Dorothy Cowan Swysgood.

She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Wilkins of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Richard Dean Bass and wife Mary Alessio of Forney, Texas; son-in-law, Alton Endsley of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Ryan Bass, Kellie Anderson, Jeri Lynne Callahan and Larry Callahan; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2-4 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center Endowment Fund or to the Faith Presbyterian Caring Fund. Contact information: The T. Boone Pickens Center/Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251 or online https://www.forefrontliving.org/donate-now/ By phone: (214) 355-3926

