Sponsor

Carolyn Patterson, born April 15, 1955, to Guy and Martha Young, passed away November 27, 2024, at a local nursing facility. Known affectionately by her family as C.C., she loved to be around people, especially her family whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, David Young and Darrell Young; her sisters, Fern Johnson and Shirley Cox; as well as her brother-in-law, Charles Cox; and two nephews, Kenny Cox, and Chad Young.

She is survived by her daughter, Angel Cloran and husband Erick; her twin brother, Calvin Young and wife Vicki; her grandchildren, Dylan Cloran and Makynna Cloran; her nephews, Jeremy Young, and Bobby Cox; her nieces, Patricia Duncan, and Jenny Hernandez; as well as a host of other family, friends, and other loved ones.