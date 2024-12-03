Sponsor

Donna Faye Benson, 64, of Garland City, Arkansas passed away on November 28, 2024. She was born November 14, 1960, to Joey and Marvell Hale in Russellville, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson Isaac Rene Andre.

Mamaw was her favorite name to be called, she loved being around her family. Donna was always smiling and was a very kind person. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking, taking walks, dancing, and singing karaoke.

Survivors include her two daughters Melissa Dyer and husband Todd of Harleton, Texas, Cassy Norton and fiancé Kenneth Droesbeke of Texarkana; five grandchildren Kaitlen Martin, Gavin Martin, Abigayl Nelson, Cindy Britton, Casson Wright; one great-granddaughter Haisley Nelson; three siblings Debbie Fendley and husband Wayne, Danny Hale, and wife Brenda, Greg Hale and wife Gina all of Texarkana; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 6, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texas Blvd with visitation starting at 1 PM.