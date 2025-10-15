Sponsor

Carolyn Rymer, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 13, 2025, under hospice care.

Carolyn was born on July 21, 1944, in Texarkana, AR to her parents, Andrew and Irene Hopkins. A devoted member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, Carolyn found deep joy and purpose in her beloved Sunday School class. Her faith was a steady foundation in her life, and her church family was close to her heart. She also took great pride in the NARFE organization and Tunnels to Towers.

She loved nothing more than the time spent with her family, who were truly her greatest joy. Whether gathered around the dinner table or traveling to new places together, her love for them was always at the center of her world. On weekends, she could often be found playing Chicken Scratch or dominos with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Jackie Rymer; her parents; and her siblings, Helen Lansdell, Retha Gregory, Ann Hooker, Billy Hopkins, Raymond Hopkins, Donald Hopkins, Oma Mae Pilgreen, and Marie Hopkins.

She is survived by her loving children, Sherry and Tony Judd of Texarkana, AR, Jackie Paul Rymer of Texarkana, AR; her grandchildren, Alex, and wife, Ellie Rymer, Savannah Miller, and husband, Ethan, and Hannah Judd; her grand puppies; her sister, Virginia Elliott of Elyria, OH her sister-in-law, Eva Hopkins; special nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank her nurse, Becky Butler, for her wonderful care.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Bro. Steven Dumas officiating.

The family will receive friends the evening prior, Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Beech Street at 601 Beech St, Texarkana, AR 71854 or Tunnels for Towers at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.