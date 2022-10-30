Advertisement

Carolyn Sue Smith, age 63 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Ms. Smith was born September 9, 1959 in Paris, France. She was retired and is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Sue Smith and her daughter, Samantha Demarais.

Survivors include her sister and brother in law, Georgia and Lance Blanchard of Austin, Texas, two brothers and a sister in law, Carlos, Jr. and Shawna Smith of Shepherd, Texas, James Franklin Smith of Texarkana, Texas, a number of nieces, nephews and many family members and friends.

Local cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. New Boston, Texas. Memorial Services will be held at a later date

