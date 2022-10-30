Advertisement

Alora Jane Cook, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, October 24, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Cook was born December 2, 1943 in Bowie County, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, was a nail tech and member of the Church on the Rock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Cook.

Advertisement

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Cunningham and husband Mike of Texarkana, Texas and Kimberly Cook of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Allie Cunningham, Jon Michael Cunningham and wife Heather and Kristen Cook; three great grandchildren, Hensley Cunningham, Hallie Cunningham and True Jamison and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.

