Carolyn “Sweet” Hon Lee, age 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2025, at her residence.

Carolyn was born on August 26, 1945, in Vivian, Louisiana, to her parents, Edmond and Gertrude Curry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, James David (Pat) Hon and Claude Lee, two sisters, Geraldine Shaw and Emma Flarity.

She is survived by her loving children, Stacy Shipp and husband, Richard, of Texarkana, AR, and David Hon and wife, Nicole, of Texarkana, AR; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Annie Blewer of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Tommy Curry and wife, Diana, Sam Curry and wife, Sarah, Travis Curry and wife, Cherie, Jeff Curry and wife, Susie, all of Vivian, LA; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Eric Cunningham officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Cemetery Memorial Fund in the care of Kristen Isenhower at 2340 MC 17, Fouke, AR 71837.

The family will be at her residence at 5402 Lineferry Rd in Texarkana, AR 71854.