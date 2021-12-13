Carolyn Taylor

Carolyn Joy Taylor, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Taylor was born May 19, 1948, in Gilroy, California to Henry and Lola Thompson. She was retired from the former Alcoa Mill Products. Carolyn enjoyed camping and fishing alongside her husband Charles. Together they made many wonderful memories of trips to Lake O’ the Pines where they met people from all over the country who became close friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Charles Nelson “Chuck” Taylor; one infant sister, Ruby Mayline Thompson and one brother Marshall Henry Thompson.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Taylor of Texarkana; one son, Chris Taylor of Texarkana; one daughter, Angie Taylor and spouse Dee of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Alexis Taylor, Makayla Kennedy, and Andy Taylor; one brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Sharon Thompson; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and Wayne Cunningham, Laurie and Wayne Root, and Dolores and James Smith along with other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens North Chapel.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

