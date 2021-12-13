Betty Jo Coger, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on December 10, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ms. Coger was born on December 29, 1943 in Nashville, Arkansas to her parents J.S. and Ila Mahaffey. She worked at Milway Credit Union, Gene Vann Oldsmobile, and later retired from Dillard’s. She loved gardening, playing the piano, tennis, and going on cruises. She was also a member of the Trinity Troopers.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Advertisement

Left to her cherish her memory are her children, Scott Pooree and wife Lisa of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Jeff Pooree and wife Patricia of Maryland; four grandchildren, Ashley Pooree of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Brandon Pooree and wife Paige of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Dustin Pooree of Singapore, and Andrea Moser of Maumelle, Arkansas; and her puppies, Prince and Zomac.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

