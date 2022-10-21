Catherine (Cathy) Marie Parks

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Catherine Marie Parks (Cathy), age 67, of Hooks, Texas, born December 22, 1954, in Ridgewood, New York the youngest of 5 children returned home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, no longer in pain unburdened by her earthy bonds.

Cathy was a veteran of the US Army and was preparing to retire from Red River Army Depot in December of this year. She was an inspiration to many. Always willing to help and provide guidance. She exemplified unconditional love, generosity, and kindness in everything she did. She will be remembered as a dedicated and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Parks of Hooks, Texas, her daughter, Faith Lemons of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and 2 grandchildren, Raheem and Tesia, her oldest brother Louie Bernocco of Long Island, New York and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She also leaves behind her loyal pet Messiah.

Advertisement

Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Ida Bernocco, 2 brothers, Anthony and John Bernocco and 1 sister Marie Bernocco. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

A private memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, in New Boston.

