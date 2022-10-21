Advertisement

Gwendolyn “Joy” Sturgeon Cobb, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Joy was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 1, 1935, to John Clayton and Clara Fay Sturgeon. She was raised in Texarkana and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1953. She attended the National Aeronautics Training School in 1955, and upon graduation went to work for Trans Texas Airlines in Dallas, Texas. It was there where she met her beloved Ray. She says she had an extreme dislike for him in the beginning, but eventually he won her heart in a poker game! They were married on March 23, 1958, at County Avenue Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. After their wedding, Ray took her back to his home state of Tennessee. They lived in Memphis for a few years before moving to Southaven, Mississippi where they raised their three daughters, Stephanie, Renee, and Sharon. After 18 years in Mississippi, Ray was transferred back to the Dallas area in 1979. Their life there consisted of traveling, involvement in their church and devoting their life to their grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Fay, brothers Bill and Alan Sturgeon, her husband Ray and daughter Sharon Williams. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Maddox and husband, Scott, daughter Renee Morris and husband, Stephen, son-in-law, Allen Williams; her grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan and Laura Beth Maddox, Sarah O’Keefe and husband Drew, and Danny and Nick Williams; special niece Brenda Sutton, great niece Laura Richards and husband Chris, her sisters-in-law, Judy Sturgeon and Millie Sturgeon; special cousin, Ann Barfield and numerous other nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. She will be buried in Jackson, Tennessee at Providence United Methodist Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice of Texarkana for their loving care of our mother in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

