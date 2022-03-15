Cathy Ross

Cathy Berry Ross passed from this life to eternity with Christ on March 13, 2022, in Texarkana, AR. She was 71 years old.

She was born in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas H. and Betty Jo (Collins) Berry. She was a 1968 graduate of Ardmore (OK) High School. She was active in Boy Scouting much of her adult life. For her service, she was awarded the Silver Beaver award by the Caddo Area Council. She spent her working career with the Arkansas State Police, the Caddo Area Council, BSA and the American Cancer Society. She loved people and loved helping others. She enjoyed life and found great happiness with friends, family and in the kitchen making pies to share with them.

She was a follower of Jesus and a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas H. and Betty Jo (Collins) Berry, a daughter Melanie Ross Carlton and a sister-in-law, Andi Berry.

She is survived by her son, Daniel G. Ross and his wife Jessie of Texarkana; her brothers David and his wife Jennifer of Dallas, TX, and Collin of Richmond, KY. She is also survived by three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are by Texarkana Funeral Home of Texarkana, TX.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her honor to the Northern Hills Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

