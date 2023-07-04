Cathy Tidwell

Sponsor

Cathy Lynn Tidwell age 62 of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 23, 1961, in Dallas, Texas to parents Billy Gene and Billie Jean Garrison. Mrs. Tidwell spent her working days taking care of her family and dedicating her life to them as a Housewife. In her free time, she enjoyed card making for Gina K Designs, crafting, and shopping with her daughter. She is described by her family as someone who she saw best in everyone. She had unconditional love for her family and friends with laughter and she believed in finding joy in those moments. She loved celebrating the holidays and spending time with her family.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joe Bill Garrison.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 42 years Billy Tidwell of Hooks, Tx; One daughter Holli Garrison of Texarkana; One grandson Blake Wright of Texarkana; One brother Steve Garrison and wife Lloyda of Houston, Texas; One Sister Kelli Cummings and husband Todd of Bossier City; One Sister-in-Law Ronda Garrison of Hooks, Texas; best friend Gina Simmons Horvath; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Minister Les Colley officiation.

