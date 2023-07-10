Sponsor

Ceburn Ray Mudford, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Mudford was born on June 26th, 1938, in Fouke, Arkansas and was the seventh child out of ten children. He graduated from Genoa Central High School in 1957 and loved playing basketball. He was famous for his top of the key hook shot, which no one else could make. After high school, Ceburn moved to California for 3 years and returned to Fouke in 1961, and after turning age 23, Ceburn was drafted in the Army in 1961, just a week after getting married to Beverly (Reed) Mudford of Wabash, Indiana, his wife of 62 years. Together they moved with a camper trailer to Fort Hood, Texas. While there, he served two years as an Armored Tank Crewman and in the Color Guard for parades and special occasions. He was also selected as best driver and served as the Commanding General’s tank driver. After the Army, Ceburn and Beverly moved back to the Texarkana area and he worked for various railroad companies for 38 years, mostly as a switchman and a short time as yard master before retiring in year 2000. His Railroad buddies called him Ray. He believed in hard work and was also a farmer and rancher for 50 years until 2013, when his health began to decline. Over the past 10 years, Ceburn has had a big garden each year, managed the Macedonia Cemetery, tended to various animals and traveled to Hawaii, Ohio, Kentucky, Arizona, Missouri, Tennessee and to both North and South Carolina. His favorite vacation spot was Hawaii.

Ceburn is a life-long member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Fouke and also the Genoa Central Alumni Association.

Ceburn Ray Mudford was preceded in death by his parents, Toronto and Mary Ellis (Walls) Mudford of Fouke, Arkansas; his siblings, Charlean Luttrell of Warren, Oregon, Troy Mudford of Arcata, California, Marnell Cox of Riverside, California, Charles Mudford of Fouke, Arkansas, Gene Mudford of Fouke, Arkansas, Zora Wilson of Doddridge, Arkansas, Martha, Wallace of Texarkana, Arkansas, Genette Norman of Ashdown, Arkansas; and his grandchildren Samantha Jane Rodely and Lars Ray-Aaron Rodely of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Ceburn is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Beverly Reed Mudford; his youngest sister Wanda Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas; his children, Janet Allison of Queen City, Texas, Don Mudford of Redwater, Texas, Sharon Rodely of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Sandi Godfrey of Seneca, Missouri; and his loyal German Shepherd, “Heidi” Blackheart Mudford.

Ceburn and Beverly have 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many friends, neighbors, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Ceburn will be greatly missed by all his family, whom he dearly loved.

Mr. Mudford’s funeral and celebration of life service will be on Saturday, 8 July at 10 am, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Fouke, AR with Reverends James Hensley and Josh Mudford officiating.

For visitation, the family will receive friends and family at the Texarkana, AR Funeral Home, Arkansas, side from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, 7, July 2023.

Memorial Donations can be made to Macedonia Cemetery Fund, 2498 MC 268, Fouke, AR 71837

