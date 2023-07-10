Sponsor

On Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, after waging a brave battle with cancer, James Travis Satterfield, age 79 flew into the arms of the Lord, departing his earthly home to his heavenly home, surrounded by loving family. He was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, AR, and was a member of the Church of God Union Assembly.

James was born on Sunday, February 20, 1944, to William and Mabel Satterfield, growing up alongside his three brothers and three sisters in Texarkana, AR. He married his wife Sandra at age 19, started a family and began his journey, here on earth, as a husband, daddy and provider. Early on, James worked as a meat cutter, later for the Texarkana AR. Fire Department and eventually for the Road Runner Convenience Stores / Truman Arnold Companies / TOTAL Petroleum as their Director of Maintenance. James was a dedicated, hardworking and much beloved employee but, his love for and dedication to, his family and friends was unmatched and never wavered. He was a rock, a family pillar and always there for you, in a time of need.

In addition to his love of family, James had a lifetime passion for nature and the great outdoors. His passions Included: hunting, fishing, camping, and road trips with his family. In his later years, he mastered the art of “front porch sitting” with his little buddy Rose Bud!

James was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, who was the love of his life for 57 years, four siblings and his granddaughter Candace Breckweg.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Doug Breckweg, his son and daughter-in-law, Darrin and Tonya Satterfield. Two grandsons and their wives, Brandon and Nikki Breckweg, and Ryan and Lexie Satterfield. All from Texarkana, Ar. Three step-grandchildren: Corey Brazile and his fiancé, Morgan, Jani and her husband Preston Gailey, and Jalen Nix. He is also survived by his two remaining siblings: Ruthie McGuire and Willie Satterfield. And finally, three great-grandsons, Braylon, Bentley, and Brewer Breckweg.

The family will be at 5236 Union Road. The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Friday, July 7th, from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M. Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, July 8th, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Darren Faulkner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Harvest Texarkana, 3120 E.19th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Register online @www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

