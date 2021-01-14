Advertisement

Chad Michael Nolte, age 43, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home.

Chad was born August 3, 1977 in Texarkana, Texas. Chad was formerly employed with Comfort Zone Heating and Air, working alongside his brother Richard. He was also an adjunct instructor with Texarkana Community College, teaching heating and air conditioning at Texarkana Correctional Facility.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, never wanting to be interrupted when the Cowboys were playing. He was into Harry Potter, and was also a movie buff. He especially enjoyed watching hundreds of sci-fi movies, including the Star Wars collection. Chad had a passion for listing to music, especially the Eagles, which was passed on by his mother. Their music brought him comfort in many different times of his life. However, his most important role in life was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his adopted daughter, Bailey Elkins of Atlanta, Texas, his father, Tim Nolte of Fouke, Arkansas, and his mother and step-father, Rachel and Jesse Nolte of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Kari Nolte of Fouke, Arkansas; one nephew, Jaxson Dastillon Nolte and one niece, Arianna Dastillon Nolte and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Terry Coker officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

