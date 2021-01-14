Rita Westbrook

Advertisement

Rita Faye Dickens Westbrook finished her race and ran into the arms of her Savior on January 9, 2021, at the age of 88.

Rita was born in Tyler, Texas on September 26, 1932, to Scottie and Sarah Dickens. She was a resident of Texarkana from the age of 7. She was a devoted wife, mother, public school teacher for 33 years, and church choir director where she gifted us with her amazing soprano voice.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, William Westbrook, and one sister Patricia Wilson. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Westbrook Metevelis of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Linda Westbrook of Hatfield, Arkansas; one sister, Lois Turner of Montgomery, Texas; four grandchildren, Erika Metevelis (Jake Leavell), David Metevelis, Kristin Wallace (Jess), Jessica DeSpain (Lance), and ten great-grandchildren.

Rita loved and served her Lord and Savior faithfully and joyously her entire life. She showed this in her love for her family. She gave herself tirelessly to her students. With her teacher’s heart, even as she was leaving us, she taught her daughters the power of faith and how to accept both the grace and mercy of our Lord. She could light up a room with her unconditional love.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church, 6203 N Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.