Chantel R. Sutton, 52, of Grand Prairie, Texas went home to be with Lord on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 4:55pm at Mansfield Methodist Hospital. Chantel was born to Jimmy Birdsong and Mary Gage on January 22, 1968 in Texarkana, Texas. She is survived by her husband Mike Land. She was a loving mother of two sons Joseph Vasquez and Tony Gage, one daughter Kourtney Lewallen and husband Justin Lewallen. Amazing grandmother to nine grandchildren Mason, Bella, and Angelus Vasquez, Alyzah and Brayden Lewallen, Jasmine, Cameron, Julian and Riley Gage. She also has four bonus children, Glendon Sutton, Brian Sutton, Misty Alexander and Kathy Myers. She has ten bonus grandchildren, Nicholas, Logan, Noah and Gage Sutton, Ashley, Kayla and Marissa Myers, Christopher, Brandon and Kirsten Alexander and great grandchildren. She worked for Balch Springs Police Department for 12 years as a Property and Evidence tech. While working for Balch Springs Police Department she also ran the Santa Cop Program to give to the less fortunate children in the city.

The family will receive friends and family Saturday December 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. 502 S McCoy Blvd, New Boston Texas 75570 with Bro. David Briggs officiating. Graveside service will follow immediately after at Old Union Cemetery in Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

