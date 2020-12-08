Patricia ‘Pat’ Hammonds Marbut

Advertisement

Patricia Hammonds Marbut (Pat) of New Boston, TX passed away December 5, 2020 at her home. She was 77 years old.

Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years Little John, her daughter Gayla Jordan and fiancé Riley Carper, her son and daughter-in law Dan and Tonya Marbut. Grandchildren that help her whole heart Dayton Marbut, Taylor Marbut, Dani Jordan, Mason Marbut and Aydan Marbut and a beautiful great granddaughter Hallie Marbut. Sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jerry Templeton of Hooks, Phil and Sherry Marbut of New Boston Texas, Chris Marbut of Texarkana and Marsha Marbut of Bossier City LA. A soul sister and lifelong best friend Sheryl Linthicum and her husband Ralph of Joshua TX and very special friend Gene Sosbee of Naples and numerous family and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents: Olene and Winfred Hammonds of New Boston, Chester and Epise Marbut of Hooks and a brother-in law Perry Marbut and nephew Phillip Marbut.

Pat held a deep love for life, family and friends, a passion for cooking and the biggest fan of Elvis. She was happies when her house was full and she was cooking to feed. She answered to Nonna with love and pride to not only her Grandchildren but all their friends as well.

Services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter and Tim Graham officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

