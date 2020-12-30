Advertisement

Charles Allen McDowell, Jr, 40, of Texarkana passed away December 26, 2020. He was born January 8, 1980 to Charles McDowell, Sr and Cinthia Chavis in Texarkana.

He is survived by his father, Charles A. McDowell, Sr of Texarkana; mother, Cindy Powers of Tyler, Texas; wife, Liz McDowell of Texarkana; two daughters, Heaven Leigh and Josey May McDowell of Texarkana; grandfather, Coke McDowell of Texarkana; and a host of other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

