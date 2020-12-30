Ruth Ann Sullivan

Advertisement

Ruth Ann Mitchell Sullivan, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Sullivan was born December 30, 1943 in Springhill, Texas and was retired from EZ Mart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Edna Mitchell and by one brother Louis Ray Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband Charles Sullivan of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters, Michelle Shope and husband Richie of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ladonna Smith of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Louis Kimbriel and wife Linda of Atlanta, Texas; one stepson, Michael Sullivan of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Yvonne Wise of Texarkana, Texas, Ginger Crabtree and husband Tommy of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers, Donley Mitchell and wife Shirley of New Boston, Texas, Eric Mitchell and wife Sandra of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Andrew Shope, Brandon Shope, Britney Jett, Ronnie Dooley, Rowdy Smith, Amber Kimbriel, Erica Lehto, Louis Kimbriel Jr and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Chapelwood Cemetery with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

