Charles “Chuck” Henry Crawford

Charles (Chuck) Crawford, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Chuck was born February 27, 1952, in Lafayette, Louisiana, and grew up in South Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, Sharon Ainsworth, in 1995, and were joined together. Chuck was retired from Domtar Papermill in Ashdown, Arkansas, and was a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a ’70s music trivia buff and a faithful LSU fan. Chuck had a joyful personality and loved people. He had a servant’s heart and would give you the shirt off his back. His family, grandchildren, and great-grandson were his most precious possessions in life. He was a pure-blooded Cajun and was proud of it. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Josie Crawford, and his siblings, Bennie Ruby Ellis, Lennan J. Wilson, Virginia Wilson, Shirley Howerton, Bobby Lee Crawford, Thomas Crawford, Linda Sue Sicard, and Billy Eugene Crawford.

Chuck leaves behind his wife, Sharon, of twenty-eight years; his daughters, Krystle Lee and husband, Phillip of Texarkana, Texas, Charli Hill; two sons, Charles Crawford Jr. and his wife, Amie and Robert Crawford; his sisters, Betty Ann Crawford and Beatrice Crawford; his brother, William Mack Crawford; five grandchildren, Adalyn Lee and Beckham Lee, Chad Hill, Calyton Hill, Corey Hill, one great-grandson, Easton Hill and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Apostolic Tabernacle in Texarkana, Arkansas, with Rev. J.B. Yelverton, Rev. Jason Calhoun, Rev. Josh Harris, Rev. Terry Ragsdale, and Rev. Phillip Lee officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

