Sponsor

Charles Clayton Harris Sr. was born on December 18th, 1943, to his loving parents Everett Wells and Golda Inez Gunter Wells. Charles died on August 21, 2024, at Golden Villa in Atlanta, TX. at the age of 80.

Charles spent the majority of his life in Maud, TX. Where he enjoyed rodeoing, bowling, golfing, fishing, and hunting, and he taught his sons many life lessons around a campfire.

Charles was a retired equipment salesman who made many friends along the way.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother James E Harris.

Charles is survived by two sons and their spouses: Gerald “Chip” Harris and Jackie of DeKalb, Tx., Charles C. Harris Jr and Ashley of Weatherford Tx., 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 AM, burial will follow visitation at Redwater Cemetery in Redwater TX.

In leui of flowers, family requests that donations be made to St Jude Cancer Research Institute in Charles’ name.