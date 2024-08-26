Sponsor

Elsie Marie Talley, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2024. She passed away peacefully in her home.

She was born November 17, 1937, in New Boston, TX to Edgar and Gussie Adams.

Mrs. Talley was retired from Red River Army Depot. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for her family.

She loved her church, First Baptist Church of Maud, TX, where she was a lifelong member.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, granny, and great-granny, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a generous giver to those she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Weldon Talley, and her parents, Edgar and Gussie Adams.

Left to cherish her memory are one son & daughter-in-law, Bruce & Laurel Talley, of Plano, TX; one daughter & son-in-law, George and Cindy Stewart of Maud, TX; one sister, Dorothy Hodges of Gilmer, TX; Seven grandchildren: Blaine Stewart & wife Dolores, Byron Stewart & wife Amber, Brittany Baskin & husband Sean, Jessica Nowack & husband Kellen, Rebecca Talley & fiancé Andrew, Alecia Smith & husband Luke, and Hayden Talley. Five great-grandchildren: Samantha Stewart, Asher Baskin, Weldon Stewart, Nathan Baskin, and Austin Nowack.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Texarkana, TX with Bro. Sean Baskin officiating.

Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, TX under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Texarkana, TX. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, prior to the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Texarkana, TX.

The family extends a special thanks to Hands of Wisdom sitter service and Heritage Hospice for the great care they provided in her last days.

The family will receive visitors at her home, 3610 Connie Lane, Texarkana, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Maud, TX, 362 Houston Drive, Maud TX 75567.