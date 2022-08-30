Advertisement

Charles Cotten Jr., age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, in a local nursing home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cotten was born June 27, 1926, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas. He was retired and was a member of Twin Cities Baptist Temple. He enjoyed fellowship and singing at church. Mr. Cotten loved to go fishing whenever the opportunity arose, and he enjoyed gardening. If it was an outdoor activity, you could count him in, as he loved to be outdoors as often as possible. In his younger years Mr. Cotten could be found playing many kinds of games and sports. He was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He was always looking for an opportunity to socialize. There was never a time he went out, that he did not know someone. He enjoyed all these things, but the most important part of his life was his family. Nothing brought Mr. Cotten more joy than spending time with his family. He was a devoted family man which is a quality that his family will cherish for a lifetime. Mr. Cotten is preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Cotten; three brothers, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Cotten of Texarkana, Texas, Pat Cotten of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, Patricia Dorman of Alaska, Denise Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, John (Angie) Benefiel, Sarah (Clint) Kyles, Amy (Jason) Sadowski, Timotha (Chris) Draper, Chelsey (Justin) Schurosky; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Dave Seifert and Bro. Steve Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Katy, Susan, Bro. Carlos, and the rest of the staff of Kindred Hospice, Adam Draper and Faye Cook for their care of Mr. Cotten during his time of need. They send a special thanks to the staff at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in Ashdown, Arkansas. They would also like to thank Bro. Kenneth Hall for calling every Sunday to check on him and to express appreciation to the rest of the church members as well.

