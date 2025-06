Sponsor

Charles D. Beckham, Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025, in DeKalb, Tx. Charles was born on April 17, 1961, in Shreveport, LA., to Charles and Sandra Gail Beckham.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, are incomplete at this time

