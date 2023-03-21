Charles Hartman

Advertisement

Charles E. Hartman, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Hartman was born January 8, 1935, in Waycross, Georgia to Charles and Margaret (Powers) Hartman. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Cooper Tire where he did a little of everything from building to inspecting tires. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing yardwork with his zero-turn mower. He was a baseball fan especially the Texas Rangers and he was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Charles loved attending Church on the Rock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Dave Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Elaine Hartman; his children, Sheldon Hartman and Stephanie Aaron and her husband Brad; two grandchildren, Brayleigh and Braedon Aaron; special family members, Mary Jo Spruell, and James Hand; and his beloved fur babies, Katie and Sadie; along with nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

