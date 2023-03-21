Advertisement

James “Jim” Cooper, 77, of De Kalb, Texas passed away on March 17, 2023. He was born March 21, 1945 to Oral and Lera Strain Cooper in De Kalb, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Sheryl Sarman.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Cooper; his children Jamie Cooper, Jana Ruple, and Jason Cooper; stepchildren Mary Surber, Teri Faust, Jason Jones; grandchildren Casey Cooper, Hannah Mitchell, Zach Ruple, Alex Ruple; step-grandchildren Jacob Jones, Taylor Jones, Josey Jones, Blaine Surber, Whitten Faust, Will Faust; great-grandchildren Kelly Anne, Cade, and Colson Cooper, Addi Kate, and Cooper Mitchell, and Landry Ruple; brother Lee Roy Cooper and sister Lynda Groom.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Online registration www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

