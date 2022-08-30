Advertisement

Charles Lee Moore of Texarkana, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Charles was born June 3, 1964 to B.C. and Estelle Moore. He lived every day to the fullest and had an intense love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William “Curtis” Moore; and brother, Arthur “Pug” Moore.

Charles is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie Moore; one son, Brian Lee Moore; one grandson, which was his pride and joy, Hunter Lee Moore; three sisters, Barbara Cowan and husband, David Cowan, Kay Hopkins and husband, Mark Hopkins, Carolyn Hopkins and husband, Ricky Hopkins; four brothers-in-law, Wayne Smallwood and wife, Kay Smallwood, Bobby Smallwood and wife, Kandy Smallwood, Jerry Smallwood, and Mike Smallwood and wife, Kelli Smallwood; two special friends, Kevin and Candy Drewery, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was a simple man and requested to have a celebration of life in his memory.

To honor his request, a celebration of life will be held at a future date and time with relatives and closest friends.

The family will be at their home on 957 PR 1187, Fouke, Arkansas.

