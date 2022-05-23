Charles Ray Phillips, Sr.

Advertisement

Charles (Charlie) Ray Phillips, Sr., of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife on May 14, 2022. When he passed, he was in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Services to honor his life will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, May 20, 2022 at Fairview United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022 at Fairview Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Mr. Phillips was born September 25, 1941, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to Felix and Anne Phillips. He married his high school sweetheart, and the love of his life, Melba Faye Phillips, on July 22, 1960, in El Dorado. They were married until her death on January 17, 2021, for sixty-one years.

Mr. Phillips worked as General Forman of the tire building department at Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and retired as New Car Manager at Orr Chevrolet after ten years of his twenty-year career there. Mr. Phillips coached countless football and young baseball teams as well as being Cub Scout Pack Leader for six years.

Mr. Phillips spent many years as a Sunday school teacher to both teens and adults and was the leader of the group Crossfire that sang and led worship at many area churches in the late 70s and early 80s. But his most prized accomplishment in his life was his marriage to the love of his life and his family.

He is survived by one son, Chuck Phillips, and his fiancé’ Mirian Carper of Texarkana, Texas, one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Don Adams of Wake Village, Texas; and nine grandchildren, Chris Owens of Texarkana, Arkansas, Valari Owen of Genoa Arkansas; Chase Livingston of Texarkana, Texas; Ruston Starkey of Texarkana, Texas; Taylor Calhoun of Queen City, Texas; Ashleigh Calhoun of Queen City, Texas; Sarah Adams, Simon Adams, and Sophia Adams of Texarkana, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Arrow Livingston, and Lillian Downs, and many nieces, nephews and friends that he loved so much.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Phillips of Texarkana, Texas; his father and mother, Felix and Anne Phillips; two brothers, Edward Phillips of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orbrey Phillips of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and sister, Elizabeth of Little Rock, Arkansas.

