Charles Ray Sullivan, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2025. Born on July 19, 1946, in Nashville, Arkansas, to Charley Jackson and Gladys Tedford Sullivan.

Charles was a dedicated welder for Red River Army Depot and an Army Veteran. He enjoyed deer hunting in his free time and was known for his great memory.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth Sullivan, his parents Charley and Gladys Sullivan, seven sisters, and one brother.

He is survived by his son Michael Sullivan; sisters Pam Caldwell and Billie Sisler; brother Jimmy Don Sullivan and wife Ramona; stepson Louis Kimbriel and wife Linda; stepdaughters LaDonna Smith and Michelle Shope and husband Richie; several step-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Memorial Garden, with Brother Wallace Edger officiating.