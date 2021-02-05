Charley Davis

Advertisement

Charley Dale Davis, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Davis was born October 4, 1923, in Dekalb, Texas. He was a faithful minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses and had performed hundreds of funerals over the years. He was active in the prison ministry for over 60 years. Charley would help anyone in need, even opening his home for those who needed a place to stay. He and his wife, Dorothy were always the first ones to the hospital to visit friends who were ill.

Charley had a tremendous work ethic. He worked for the Texarkana Gazette as an independent distributor. He was a self-employed farmer who raised cattle and hens. He was an excellent gardener and was proud to share his produce with friends and family. He was also an avid reader, especially of the Bible. Charley was a wonderful husband to his wife, Dorothy of 67 years, as well as a great father and a fantastic “Papaw”.

Besides his family, his greatest joy was worshipping Jehovah God at the Kingdom Hall with his brothers and sisters and sharing the good news of the Kingdom. (Matthew 24:14)

Charley was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Davis and one great-granddaughter, Molly.

Survivors include his children, Dale and Amber Davis of Llano, Texas, Danny and Sherry Davis of Redwater, Texas, Deborah and Dexter Hughes of Texarkana, John Davis of Texarkana, Gary Davis of Texarkana, and Dottie and Mark Mann of Warren, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Rachel and Bryan Curry, Brandy and Mike Early, Dustin Hughes, Tiffany Hughes, Cody Davis, Stacy and Robbie Witterstaeter, Andrew Hendrix, Dallas Davis, and Dylan and Brittany Davis; great-grandchildren, Abby Hendrix, Laken Witterstaeter, Ella Hughes, Chloe Davis, Davis Early, Carson Curry and Kollyns Davis.

Private graveside services will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bro. David Fields and Bro. Steve Rochelle officiating.

For those who wish to pay their respects, the body will lie in state at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and until service time on Thursday.

