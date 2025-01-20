Sponsor

Charlie Edward Adkisson Jr., age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at a local hospital. Born on June 25, 1944, in Arkansas to Charlie Sr. and Juanita Adkisson.

Charlie spent his working days as a dedicated farmer. In his free time, he enjoyed working outside, gardening, and watching westerns. A veteran of the US Army, he served honorably in the Vietnam War. His family fondly remembers him as a great storyteller, sharing tales of his childhood, farming, and military service. Charlie was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Sr. and Juanita Adkisson.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 19 years, JoNita Adkisson of Texarkana, Texas; daughter Kaytee Adkisson of Wake Village, Texas; step-daughters Courtney McDowell and husband Lee of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Darrah Wyett and husband Stephen of Texarkana, Arkansas; sons Shane Adkisson and Heath Adkisson and wife Lori of Blytheville, Arkansas; sister Suzy Clifton of Blytheville, Arkansas; niece Carla Leggett of Blytheville, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Blvd, with visitation an hour prior to the service.