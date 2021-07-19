Charlie “Sonny” LeMay

Advertisement

Charlie “Sonny” R. LeMay, age 81, of Hooks, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Charlie was born on September 7, 1939 in Camden, Arkansas to Charley C. LeMay and Mabel LeMay. He was a devoted Christian and lived his life faithfully and serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a love for cars, which was the motivation behind creating his business, LeMay’s towing. In addition, his pet cats were very special in his life. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and LeMay’s Towing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Charles Alan LeMay and one sister, Ethel Evans.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patsy LeMay, two Daughters, Angela LeMay of Columbia, Tennessee and Shantay Garrett of Texarkana; Daughter-in-law, Sherell Eiland of Camden, Arkansas; Brother-in-law, Ben Evans of North Little Rock, Arkansas; six Grandchildren, Aaron LeMay and wife, Rachel, Kris Garrett and wife, Robin, Brian Kennebeck and wife Lindsey, Brandon Garrett, Amanda Rogers and husband, Kyle, Macy Fett and husband, Chris; seven Great-Grandchildren, Mason Garrett, Phoebe LeMay, Mackenzie and Dylan Kennebeck, Layla and Myla Rogers and Ainsley Fett; two special nieces Barbara Burton and Sharon Norwood.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas in the chapel with Bro. Grant Sutton officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park in Camden, Arkansas.