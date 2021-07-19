Justine (Tina) Ann Hacker

Advertisement

Tina Hacker, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital. Tina was born on March 20, 1934, on a dairy farm in rural upstate New York to Fred and Geraldine McKeever, the youngest of four daughters. After graduation from Cape Vincent Central High School, she attended nursing school at Roswell Park Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, and completed her Registered Nursing certification. While working as a nurse she met a young intern, Bruce Hacker, whom she married on June 9, 1962.

When job changes brought the Hacker family, with three children in tow, to the south in 1979, Tina quickly adopted her new homeland, and adapted to the humidity and mosquitoes. Her dedication to her nursing career knew no state borders, she applied the same level of care to patients from New York to Louisiana, and finally to Texas where she completed her career in 1987, at the Visiting Nurses Association of Dallas. While a consummate nurse, and devoted mother, Tina’s most professional position was that of Grandmother. She was on hand to celebrate each birth, and when the last two were adopted from Russia, she was there with open arms, waiting, in the airport. Tina was always most happy in life with a baby on her lap.

Tina is preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Helen McKeever, Audrey McKeever and Norma Wetterhahn.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Bruce Hacker; her three children and their families, David and Linda Hacker of Texarkana, Texas, their children, Austen, Christian, Samuel Hacker and Sarah Belt, husband Landon and great-granddaughter Gracie Belt; Debbie and Ron Hunt of Beaumont, Texas, and their children Alexis and Danielle Hunt; Jon and Anjie Hacker of Boise, Idaho and their son Nicholas Hacker. Other survivors include a special cousin Mary Dasno, a special niece Julie Dillenbeck, and dear friend and co-worker Linda Brown.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cornerstone Methodist Retirement Community Chapel, 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, officiated by Chaplain Ron Drye. A private graveside service will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the love and care provided to their Mother during the last several years of her life by the Cornerstone staff. Your kindness and devotion will not soon be forgotten.