Charlotte Clevette Walden, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Walden was born August 18, 1943, in De Queen, Arkansas. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas and was retired from teaching after thirty-six years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and flowers of all kinds. She liked to see the beauty of things coming to life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as Nana. The most important part of her life was her relationship with Jesus. She enjoyed sharing her love of the Lord with others and spending time at church and with her church family. Mrs. Walden always put God first, others second, and herself last. She was a true example of a Christian woman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Mildred Staggs, and her brother, Charles Staggs.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Walden; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Shali Martindale and husband, Greg, Lori Jones and husband, Dan, Donna Williams; one son and daughter-in-law, Joe Walden and wife, Sue; her sister, Jerolyn Beutelschies; sister-in-law, Sandra Staggs; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Bro. Joe Walden officiating. Burial will be in Ashdown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made Faith Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas or to your local church in memory of Clevette Walden.