Charlotte Diane Strawn, age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on November 23, 2026. She was born on June 15, 1945, in Farmersville, Texas, to Robert Perry Ashley and Ruby Lee Ashley.

June 15, 1945 – November 23, 2026

Charlotte Diane Strawn, age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on November 23, 2026. She was born on June 15, 1945, in Farmersville, Texas, to Robert Perry Ashley and Ruby Lee Ashley.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Tommy Strawn; her children, Tracy Strawn, Clay McKinney, Randy Strawn, Kimberly Verrette, and Sheri Avalos; one brother, Larry Ashley; two grandchildren, Amanda Buford and Eric McKinney; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Ashley; her son, Clayton McKinney; her sister, Lee Malone; and her brother, Wayne Ashley.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2026, in the chapel of Hanner Funeral Service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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