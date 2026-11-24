Killian Jayce Bayle was born July 3, 1993, in Wasilla, Alaska. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family November 14, 2026, at home.

July 3, 1993 – November 14, 2026

Killian Jayce Bayle was born July 3, 1993, in Wasilla, Alaska. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family November 14, 2026, at home.

Killian was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Grandma and Grandpa Turnage, Nannie and Pawpaw Davis, Grams and Poppy Stephens, Grandparents Carolyn Turnage; Chet and Linda Stephens and Uncle Jason Turnage, Aunt Betty and Aunt Brenda

Killian loved the outdoors, camping at the lake with family, swimming and especially his four-wheeler when he was younger. He also loved video games, taking selfies, and he developed a passion for all things Pokémon which followed him into his adult life. As his eyesight faded his sense of taste heightened and he became quite the food connoisseur, critiquing everything he ate.

His second superpower was his hearing, he could hear every conversation or multiple conversations going on around him all at the same time. There were no secrets safe with him around. He loved his family and being a dad was the pinnacle of his life.

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Killian is survived by his significant other, Courtney Sikes and their children Emma, Dawson, and Nova; Grandparents, John and Audrey Turnage; Mom and Dad, Prissy and Drew Stephens; siblings, Travis and Ashley, Skyler and Raven, Emily and Noah; other family, Conner and Madi, Andrea Stephens-Benson, Lacey, Jim, Ryder; Aspen; Grandmother, Patricia Mull, Scott, Christina, Braden, Emily and Brooklyn; along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 1 pm to 2 pm at Hanner Funeral Service followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm.

Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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