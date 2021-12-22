Advertisement

Charsie Ann Williams was born March 27, 1961 to the late Ed Williams and Lucille Brown Williams of Texarkana, AR. She gained her wings and went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021.

Charsie Ann united with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Trigg Community at an early age and was active in the choir.

In 1979 Charsie Ann graduated from Arkansas High School. She furthered her education at Texarkana College, University of Alaska and Paul Quinn College of Dallas, Texas where she received her Bachelors of Business Degree.

Charsie relocated back to Texarkana after many years of service at UPS as a Recruiter. She worked as an Independent Caregiver here in Texarkana, Later she united with New Zion Baptist Church where she was active in the Choir and a Dedicated Member.

Those left with precious memories are: Brother: James E. Williams of Hooks, TX; Sisters: Mae Jewell Reeves of Dallas, TX., Edna M. Williams of Texarkana, AR., Ella Reece of Texarkana, TX., Ruby (George, Sr.) Hanson of Texarkana, AR., and Debra (Dewaski) Davis of Clarksville, TX., Aunt: Mattie B. Williams of Texarkana, AR., Godson: George Hanson, Jr. of Texarkana, AR., and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and other Family and Friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service is Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, TX. with Rev. Willie A. Harris, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

