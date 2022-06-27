Cheryl Hackbarth

Advertisement

Cheryl Dillard Hackbarth, 71, of Texarkana, Texas passed away June 24, 2022. She was born in Michigan to James and Evelyn Ryan Dillard on April 28, 1951.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordan Hackbarth, two brothers Robert Nelson, Herbie Huddleston, and step daughter Kathy Teachout.

Survivors include her three sons Wesley Aulds and wife Patty Lynn of Texarkana, Texas, Andrew Aulds of Schenectady, New York, Eddie Aulds and wife Amanda of Texarkana, Texas; two step daughters Flora Hackbarth Carter and husband Terry of Cookeville, Texas, Mary Hughes and husband Kip of Coupeville, Washington, brother Jimmy Nelson and wife Marvana of Texarkana; sister Mary Nelson Huddleston of Atlanta, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; step son in law Timothy Teachout and a host of other relatives.

Memorial services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

