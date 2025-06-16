Sponsor

Cheryll Lynn Beard, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025. Born on February 19, 1953, in Texarkana, Texas, she was the beloved daughter of Charles Thompson and Sonya Dale Roberts. A devoted member of Redeeming Ministries, Cheryll was cherished by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Jason and Wendy Kelley of Searcy, AR, John Kelley of Texarkana, TX, and Brandon and Michelle Kelley of Texarkana, TX. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Michelle Roberts of Hot Springs, AR, and her sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Bill Mulkey of Asheboro, NC. Cheryll was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her two nieces, two nephews, and two very dear friends, Traci Murphy and Tony Murphy of Texarkana, TX, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Cheryll was preceded in death by her loving parents. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, where family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and legacy.

