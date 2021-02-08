Advertisement

Christie Pinnell, of Texarkana Texas and formerly of Kansas, Illinois passed away on February 3, 2021. Christie retired in 2006 from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois where she worked in the Housing Office. She then went on to work at Texas A&M-Texarkana. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Wake Village.

Mrs. Pinnell was born January 19, 1955, the daughter of Gerald Boyer and Irmalee (Brading) Boyer. Christie L. Boyer married Michael Pinnell on June 24th, 1973 in Kansas, Illinois. Mike and Christie had a beautiful daughter Jennifer Christie Pinnell on December 2nd, 1977. She was her mother’s pride and joy. Jenny had her mother’s gentle spirit and kind heart.

Christie will always be remembered by two special gifts given to her by her dad: the most infectious laugh and heartwarming smile. She found happiness in nature which was apparent in her beautiful garden and flowers. She loved and was loved deeply by those she knew. Christie selflessly devoted herself to both Mike and Jenny during their illnesses. And her love was never more evident than when she was Cricky to Brock, Kaylee, Hannah, Colten, David & Mark.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Jimmie Boyer, father-in-law, Sherman Pinnell, mother-in-law Veva Pinnell, husband of 36 years, Mike Pinnell and her daughter Jenny (Pinnell) Norton.

Survivors include sister-in-law Elaine (Richard) Landes, sister-in-law Joan (Howard) Drake, son-in-law Eric Norton and wife Toni Norton, grandkids Brock & Kaylee Norton, Hannah & Colten Crysel, her two special girls as she called them Kristi Lewis and Melodie White, along with many nieces and nephews and several dear friends.

Christie’s family would like for those who wish to make a donation to consider giving to Hospice of Texarkana in honor of her daughter Jennifer Pinnell Norton.