Ronnie Kent Pipes of Redwater, TX was born June 6, 1945 went to his heavenly home surrounded by his wife and children on February 4, 2021. He faithfully served in the ministry of Jesus Christ for 44 years. He was the pastor at Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Maud, TX. During his 44 tenure, he pastored 7 churches across Texas and Arkansas. One his greatest pleasures in life was going to Israel and preaching on the Mount of Olives. He was a proud serviceman to the United States Army Reserves.

He is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Berniece Pipes and one son. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Pipes; one son and daughter in law, Russell and Erin Pipes; three daughters and sons in laws Amy and Calvin Cornish; Emily and Chris Newsome, and Chasity and Josh Loy. 8 grandchildren: Mason Cornish and Lindsey, Katelyn Pipes, Avery Cornish, Grayson Newsome, Joshua Newsome, Kynlee Loy, Khloe Loy, and Macie Pipes. He is also survived by one aunt and uncle, Mildred and Billy Webb; one sister, Kay Pipes Rainwater, and one brother and sister in law Mark and Garie Pipes and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021. The funeral will be held at Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Maud, TX at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Burial will follow at Redwater Cemetery.

