Christina “Chris” Annette Bradford McMellon went to be with our Heavenly Father after losing her battle with breast cancer on May 24, 2024. She was born on September 20, 1964.

Chris loved spending time with family and friends, laughing and playing games. She also loved to hunt, fish, camp, and be outside. She loved taking and teaching the kids to fish. Chris could always put a smile on people’s faces and make everyone laugh. She attended and loved Church on The Rock of Texarkana.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Coffee Cooper; her father, William Edward Bradford; her grandparents, Rufus and Viola Bradford; her grandmother, Verna Lou Coffee; and her grandfather, John Coffee.

She is survived by her three sons: Cory McMellon and, wife, Jordan, of Athens, AR; Clay McMellon and fiancé, Katy Hall, of Hot Springs, AR and Brandon White and wife, Tomesha, of Umpire, AR; Her sister; Audra Shumate and husband, Phil, of Texarkana, AR; her brother, William Bradford, and wife, Susan, of Texarkana, AR; Seven grandbabies Savanna, Saedee, Landon, Aiden, and Trinity White of Umpire, AR, Maxx and Juliet Kate McMellon of Athens, AR; Two special nieces Brandy Craver and husband , Danny, of Wills Point, TX, and Jennifer Roberts and husband, Derrick, of Nashville, AR; Three special nephews, Joshua Bradford and, wife, Lakin, of Genoa, AR, Wade Bradford of Fayetteville, AR, Aaron Crane and wife, Tiffany, of Texarkana, AR; Seven great nieces, Kaylee and Brooklynn Craver of Wills Point, TX, Karley Craver of Texarkana, AR, Lexie Jones of Nashville, AR, Addison and Reagan Bradford of Genoa, AR, Emorie Crane of Texarkana, AR; Four great nephews, Kaden Jones and Gatlin Roberts of Nashville, AR, Stetson and Axle Crane of Texarkana, AR; Former spouse and beloved friend, Mike McMellon, of Athens, TX and her beloved sidekick, Kippy.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Pastor Cole Yeldell officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

The family will be at the home of Will and Susan Bradford in Texarkana, Arkansas.