Michael Mart Jordan, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

He was born on November 30, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas to Mart and Mary Elizabeth Jordan.

Mr. Jordan spent his working days as a Gospel Preacher, and through his ministry he impacted the lives of many. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his computer Bible Library, and he was a member of the Lord’s Church. He was described by his family as a loveable son.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mart Jordan.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Jewel Jordan; mother, Mary Elizabeth Jordan; son, William Christopher Jordan; daughter Debra Ann DuBard, and her children Madelyn Jean and Triston Andrew; brother, Myron Timothy Jordan; nephew, Christopher Mart Jordan; various cousins, and many church family members throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, the Carolina’s, and the two Virginia’s.

There will be no service for Mr. Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to World Video Bible School, Gospel Broadcasting Network, or the Voice of Truth International.