Christine Phillips, born on August 17, 1934, in Corley, Texas to Willie and Viola Brown. Christine passed on September 5, 2024 leaving behind a legacy of community involvement and dedicated service. A lifelong member of the Arkadelphia Baptist Church, Christine was deeply rooted in her faith and fellowship. She was a proud graduate of Arkadelphia High School, where she formed many lasting friendships. Throughout her career, Christine was known for her strong work ethic, having been employed at Howard Johnson, May’s Café, 67 Grill, and the Lone Star Ammunition Plant. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Viola Brown, and her brother, Joe Dell Brown.

She is survived by her loving family, including her three daughters, Gwendolyn LaJoyce Sanders Burks (the late Clarence Burks), Sandra Sanders Minniefield (Earnest Sr.), and Elinda Sanders Peacock. Her legacy continues through her eight sons, Morris Larrell Sanders, Melvin Eugene Sanders, Richard Earl Sanders, Maurice Sanders Jr., Byron Keith Sanders, Dwight Wayne Sanders (Elaine), Everette Bernard Sanders, and Reginald Wayne Sanders; as well as her stepchildren, Benny Charles Phillips and Denice Phillips (The late Lynn Graham). She will also be fondly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, alongside countless friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Mount Orange Baptist Church 2510 West 10th Street Texarkana, Texas. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, Texas.