Christopher Charlie Elkins

Christopher (Chris) Charlie Elkins passed away peacefully and marched triumphantly into heaven on December 9, 2020.

He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on February 7, 1929 to parents Alice Velva Elkins and Charlie Joseph Elkins as the fourth of nine children: four girls and five boys. Chris attended North Heights High School graduating in 1947. After listening to “Faraway Places with Strange Sounding Names” by Bing Crosby, wanting to travel to the places “Calling, Calling Me,” he enlisted in the Army to see the world. He served in Korea with the 5th Regimental Combat Team during the war. Awarded Army Occupation Medal (Korea), Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, 3 Campaign Stars, Good Conduct Medal, and the UN Service Medal. After discharge, he attended Texarkana College for two years and then four years at the Lyle School of Engineering at SMU under their mechanical engineering co-op program. He was employed by Day and Zimmerman for 38 years with extensive traveling overseas, fulfilling his life’s dream of seeing the world. A sports lover, he rooted for the Razorbacks, Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks from his recliner. When his teams weren’t playing, Chris enjoyed working the daily crossword with a cup of coffee. He was also an active member of the Republican Party of Miller County, serving as chairman for many years, and spent countless hours volunteering in the office. He loved his 1994 blue Chevrolet Silverado, which is still in the Elkins Family.

Chris married Katy Ellen Tollett in 1954. He was blessed to be “dad” to four children, Christia Kay Bolling (Jay), Tamara Leigh Elkins, Douglas Rhea Elkins (Patricia), and Kenneth Joel Elkins and “Pops” to five grandchildren: Sean Elkins (Erinne), Christopher Elkins (Caitlin), Alexandria Elkins, Chloe Elkins, and JP Bolling (Mary); and two great-grandchildren: Anabelle and Bruce Bolling. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church for 50 years having served in various positions, including Deacon, Sunday School Department Director, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Softball Coach, and recently security team. When his friends brought him the Sunday school offerings in the Records Room, they made sure to bring him offerings of donuts and coffee too. He found joy as a member of the Joytime Singers, ministering to those in retirement and assisted living homes.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bob and Jerry, and one sister Ella Francis. He is survived by two brothers, Lowell and Carlton, and three sisters, Laverne, Annette, and Doris.

Mr. Elkins will lie in state on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A private family service will be held, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Beech Street First Baptist Church will live stream the service at www.Beechstreetfbc.org

Memorials can be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church or the foodbank of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

